From Judex Okoro, Calabar

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, have congratulated the Emir of Kano, Alhaji, Aminu Ado Bayero, over his installation as the 6th Chancellor of the University of Calabar.

The University of Calabar management on Thursday

installed Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, as 6th Chancellor, and he is to preside over the 35th convocation ceremonies.

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who represented Muhammadu Buhari, presented the Instrument of Office to the 6th Chancellor.

Speaking at the event, Gambari said: “I, President Muhammadu Buhari, hereby in accordance with the powers conferred on me as the visitor to the university, re-affirm the Emir of Kano as the 6th Chancellor of the University of Calabar. I congratulate you.

“I trust that you, as Chancellor, will faithfully and diligently carry out the duties of your office in the University of Calabar,” he stat.

Also congratulating the Emir, the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said the Emir has all the qualities of a leader, adding “the Emire grew from a humble royal background and has continued to foster peace and unity in the Kano emirate.

“With this installation, we are sure that the University of Calabar will go higher and higher because the Emir is a round peg in a round hole”.

Earlier in her remarks after the Emir’s colourful installation ceremony held at the University’s International Conference Center, Calabar, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, described him as a “gentleman full of humility and honour,” saying “I humbly pledge to you the loyalty and support of the entire university.

“With your installation as Chancellor, you are now to preside over the 35th and subsequent convocation ceremonies in accordance with section 4 (1) of the University of Calabar Act 1979.”

Speaking after his installation, the Emir said: “My heart is full of joy to witness the ceremony and I thank President Buhari for the appointment.

“I pledge total readiness to work with the management of the university in achieving the desired growth and development.

“With my new gab, I will engage the federal government and relevant agencies to look into the accommodation problem of staff and students of the great institution considering the growing population and complexities of a 21st century modern university such as ours.

“We will explore the possibility of erecting a befitting senate building for the university.

“Given the parameters, indices and matrix survival in contemporary Nigeria, we shall be duty bound to study the welfare scheme of staff in other universities in relation to the take-home pay of our staff.

“Once more, I thank the University of Calabar for the honour done to me today. Let us join hands with the current action oriented Vice Chancellor to reach the promised land,” the Emir said.