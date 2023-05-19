• His leadership will be missed – Akufo-Addo

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The public presentation and launching of two new books on President Muhammadu Buhari, “State of Repair: How Muhammadu Buhari Tried to change Nigeria for Good” by Antony Goldman and “The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari” by Abu Ibrahim, raked in over N500 million on Friday.

The chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu led other donors with the sum of N200 million followed by his counterpart in the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, who doled out N100 million to obtain copies of both books just as Muhammed Idimi also bought copies of the books for N100 million.

The President-elect and the Vice President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima obtained copies for a combined amount of N40 million.

The books were reviewed by former Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abubakar Abba, respectively.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, who unveiled the books, Africa and the ECOWAS subregion and the world at large will miss Buhari’s leadership qualities in stabilizing the region.

The Ghanaian President, who took time in his to highlight some of the achievements of Buhari said: “As leaders, we all have our high and low moments, but I have no doubt that posterity will be kind to Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Buhari, we will miss you. West Africa, Africa, and indeed, the world will miss your leadership, the leadership of a military ruler, turned consummate democrat, who was extremely solicitous of Nigeria and Africa, interests and who sought for principles in all decisions which he took.

“I’m yet to have a book written about me, let alone author one myself. I have some 19 months to leave office, and I guess I have to take a cue from my senior and hope the books will give about me.”

Akufo-Addo, who took time in his Opening Remarks to highlight some of the achievements of Buhari, whom he noted shared a similar experience in the journey to the Presidency with, however said,

“Likewise, through the launch of today’s biographies, the story of President Muhammadu Buhari, a man who made such a great effort to change Nigeria for good, is being told by those who’ve had the opportunity to see for themselves at firsthand, from the beginning of his mandate as a democratically elected president, to his last days in office, the highs and lows of his tenure thus far. From what I have read and know, the life of Muhammadu Buhari has been truly an amazing story.

“The works the President Buhari has done in helping to diversify Nigerian agriculture and thereby enhancing significantly agricultural productivity, reviving the economy and ensuring consistently fast rates of growth. These developments, for me, have vindicated the choice of Nigerians, which I believe enabled continuity in office for the APC, through President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“You can imagine the excitement in the ranks of the NPP with the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, about the prospects of a third term agenda for the NPP, what we in NPP call ‘breaking the eight’.

“By the same token, the efforts President Buhari has made to defeat the scourge of Boko Haram, a process which is still ongoing are also testimonies of his determination to establish full normalcy and security in Nigeria.

“His tentacles extended beyond Nigeria; Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of ECOWAS; Chairperson of the Gulf of Guinea Commission; ECOWAS Chairman in the coordination of the fight against COVID-19, amongst several others, and in all of these, he has spared no effort to ensure the successful execution of the objectives of his office”, he said.

The authors Goldman and Ibrahim, believe that these books will serve as crucial references and provide an accurate account of President Buhari’s tenure.

Dignitaries at the book’s presentation included members of the Federal Executive Council, and the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, governors and governors-elect, captains of industry.