Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, Nigerians experienced the worst type of corruption during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari than any other before him.

Kukah who said this while presenting a keynote speech titled: ‘The Future of Constitutional Democracy in Nigeria: Imperative of a New Constitutional Order,” at the 60th call to bar anniversary of Aare Afe Babalola on in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on Monday, July 10, 2023, also said that the country is sharing its sovereignty with bandits and terrorists.

Bishop Kukah said that even though corruption did not start during Buhari’s tenure, it was amplified morally, financially and in other terms in the last administration.

“We have seen the worst phase of corruption in Nigeria, Femi Falana, my friend here will speak about that because he has published a series of articles talking about what happened under the Buhari administration.

“They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms and other terms.”

He also said Nigeria is sharing its sovereignty which is guaranteed in the constitution with bandits and other terrorists and that nobody is excited anymore about being a Nigerian as the country is has been held hostage by people who threaten the very existence of its democracy.

He said that a lot of Nigerians have lost faith in the judiciary but added that he considers the judiciary a victim the same way every other institution in Nigeria is suffering a crisis.

The Bishop said it is time to rebuild the country, adding that no matter what happens at the Supreme Court concerning the election, he is convinced that Nigerians have put its ugly past behind them.

“Nigeria should not yet assume that it is a democracy but instead assume that it is matching towards democracy, which means rebuilding Nigeria after the kind of mess the last administration has left the country,” he said.

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, was chairman at the event. Other dignatories who were present includes former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, among others.

Babalola, legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado-Ekiti, was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales on July 9, 1963.

According to a statement by the Chairman, Organising Committee, Mr. Kehinde Ogunwumiju, the event being put together by Aare Babalola’s mentees, admirers and beneficiaries, will hold at the Alfa Belgore Hall, ABUAD, Ado-Ekiti.

Ogunwumiju stated that the event would also feature testimonials and goodwill messages from friends, admirers and associates of Babalola.

He added that it would also feature a book launch that will have Dr. Taiwo Afolabi as Chief Launcher and Wema Bank, Fidelity Bank, Union Bank, Zenith Bank, First Bank, Polaris Bank, among others as launchers.