From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri



President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to visit Maiduguri, capital of northeast Borno today.

The president, on arrival, will commission few projects including roads built by the state government, a programme of events on the visit by the state, shows.

He will also visit the power plant built by the Federal Government through the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the site of the Maiduguri Main market destroyed by fire last Sunday.

The president is expected to return to Abuja today