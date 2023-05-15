From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to give assent to the Older Persons Privileges and Rights Bill, as parting gift for the aged in Nigeria.

The Coalition explained that the bill was designed to provide adequate care for older persons in Nigeria, thus prolonging their lives with good health and vitality, enabling them the opportunity to contribute to economy using their wealth of wisdom.

COSROPIN President, Senator Eze Ajoku, made the appeal in Abuja, on Monday, during a three kilometer road walk to mark the 2023 United Nations International Day of Families with theme: “Demographic Trends and Families”.

He explained further: “The United Nations International Day of Families provides an opportunity to reflect on the impact of demographic trends on families around the world by recognizing the diversity of family structures and supporting families in their various forms.

“We can create a more inclusive and equitable world for the older persons in our society. Families, with globalisation are, obviously, undergoing tremendous stress due to various factors.

“For example, there’s less nuclear family communications and interaction due to the effect of social media, importation of foreign cultures with the older person’s isolation, neglect and abandonment.”

He said that COSROPIN has been focusing on removing the tendencies and ensure the inclusion and effective participation of the older persons in developmental plans and initiatives.

He also emphasized the imperatives of providing quality care to the older people, making case for their inclusion in the National Health Insurance Scheme.

He added: “The three kilometer healthy ageing walk has provided a range of mental health benefits for our older persons. Physical exercises have been shown to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, and can help to improve cognitive function and memory.

‘Walking can also be a great way to socialize and engage others, which can have a positive impact on mental well-being. For older persons who may be living with chronic conditions like arthritis, taking this walk can be a way to manage symptoms and improve overall health. Walking helps to reduce joint pain and stiffness, and can improve flexibility and range of motion.”

Meanwhile, a member of the Coalition, Col Paul Omerua (rtd), described the day as a very important day to families all over the world.

He urged families to use the opportunity to close ranks and dismantle the barriers of lack communication existing between them.

Former Ambassador of Nigeria to Germany and Guest speaker, Prof Tunde Adeniran, in his remarks, stressed the need for love and care among families especially for older persons.