From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend inaugurated series of interventions at the permanent site of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, carried out by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, (OSSAP-SDGs)

In a statement from the office,

Buhari who was represented at the event by the Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama, inaugurated the

interventions, which were unveiled by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

The interventions include a 100-bed Mother and Child Centre, a new Accident as well as new Accident and Emergency Building, the Renal Building, new ward complex in Block A and Block B, as well as a new Accident and Emergency Unit.

Speaking during the commissioning of the projects attended by top officials of Anambra State Government, NAUTH, lawmakers and other stakeholders, Orelope-Adefulire said the interventions were aimed at tackling the problems of shortage of the required infrastructure at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi which has affected the quality of healthcare services being delivered to patients over the years.

She added that with the complete provision of the facilities at the hospital through the interventions of OSSAP-SDGs, the Teaching Hospital has been turned into a state-of-the-art healthcare facility that everyone can be proud of.

“The intervention at this teaching hospital will not only significantly enhance the educational experience and skill development of students for their professional careers, but it will also contribute to the achievement of SDG 3 and a positive spill-over impact on several SDGs,” said the Presidential Adviser.

Orelope-Adefulire noted that apart from the critical intervention at the Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital, the Office has also carried out several interventions across the entire state.

She listed the interventions to include the construction of 4 units of 2-Bedroom staff quarters and a 500-capacity mortuary at Ifitedunu Primary Healthcare Centre to improve the healthcare infrastructure and widen access to quality healthcare services for the people.

“In the same vein, and to enhance a conducive learning environment for students in schools, we have also provided hostels and security house, a 40Kva hybrid solar inverter, solar powered borehole, 50 solar streetlights, and football pitch with artificial turf at St. Mary’s High School and Nnaemeka Secondary School, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia LGA.

She added that the interventions include construction of a new garri processing centre, provision of 239 Nos of 2.5Kva generators to the Anambra South Senatorial District as well as the construction of access roads with drainages and asphalts across nine streets in Dunukofia LGA of the State.

“Together these interventions will enhance transportation, stimulate trade, and improve overall connectivity, leading to increased economic activity, improved access to healthcare and education, and a greater sense of community cohesion and development, and have the potential to uplift the quality of life for the people of Anambra State.

“Certainly, I am confident that these interventions will accelerate our progress towards the SDGs by the year 2030.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Health urged residents, staff, and management of the health institution to ensure that the facilities were protected against vandalism.

“What we see here today represents lots of sacrifices. Many projects sought the attention of the national budget, but the Federal Government decided to invest heavily in this particular project because of its importance to the well-being of the people.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, who represented Governor Charles Soludo, expressed appreciation to the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the interventions at the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital Dr Joseph Ugboaja and the Chairman, Management Board of the NAUTH, Chief Ezekiel Afukonyo also said the interventions will help the facility meets it desire to provide quality healthcare services to the people at its new permanent site.