From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, the United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his dentist, who has started attending to him.
According to a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the Specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.
President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.
