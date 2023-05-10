From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, the United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his dentist, who has started attending to him.

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the Specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.

President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.