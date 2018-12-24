Desmond Mgboh, Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has, again, advised Nigerians to vote wisely by electing people with credibility and integrity in next year’s general elections.

The President, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, spoke at the annual MauQkbi celebration (a gathering by the followers of Qadiriyya sect) in Kano, on Sunday night.

He explained that the electorates have a crucial role to play in the fight against corruption and bad governance by way of electing credible candidates at all levels.

He said his administration has done a lot in addressing the wrongs of the previous administration adding it would do more if given another chance by 2019.

President Buhari assured that his mission was to return Nigeria to the glorious days, in which the country was the pride of every citizen.

He commended the leader of the Qadiriyya sect, the Late Sheikh Nasiru Kabara, describing him as a reformer and scholar,whose works in religious propagation transcend boundaries and have no equal.

He said the country was blessed with good and righteous people such as Sheikh Kabara and urged the followers not to deviate from his principles of respect, scholarship and God fearing.

Earlier, the leader of the Qadiriyya sect in Africa, Sheikh Qaribullah Nasiru Kabara, described President Buhari as a man with listening ears who has the interest of the country at heart.

It could be recall that every year, thousands of people from all over Africa converge in Kano to celebrate the Maukibi which is an annual religious gathering of the followers of Qadiriyya sect in commemoration of the exemplary religious work done in the propagation of Islam by their scholars.