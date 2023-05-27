From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday, May 28, morning make his last broadcast to Nigerians “as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.”
According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the farewell broadcast will take place on Sunday, May 28, at 7 am.
Adesina implored “television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”
