Despite litigation, there will be inauguration on May 29

As NSA warns authorised persons to stay away from Eagles Square

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, May 25, confer the National Honours of GCFR and GCON respectively on President-Elect Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

This was disclosed at the World Press Conference by the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Committee and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, organised to brief Nigerians and the entire world on the programmes of activities planned for the 2023 Presidential Inauguration.

Mustapha, who described the upcoming event as historically significant to the country and the international community, particularly Africa because of the democratic values and lessons in nationhood, said it was for these reasons, the committee chose ‘Nigeria: Better Together’, as the theme for the 2023 transition.

Speaking on the current protests against the inauguration of Tinubu and Shettima as President and Vice President respectively, he said: “Let me say without any fear of contradiction, there will be an Inauguration on 29th of May. We will proceed with the inauguration of President-elect Tinubu and the litigation will continue. Our Constitution and Electoral Act have dealt with that. Our laws are sacrosanct.”

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungonu (retd), said the committee has concluded all arrangements for the accreditation and issuance of passes and identity documents for all security agents.

He advised those that have no business around the vicinity to steer clear.

He said: “My only advice is that if you have no business in security, you need not be near the vicinity of the programme, especially on the Inauguration Day.

“The most important thing I need to convey to you is that we do not envisage anything that will be adverse or negative. So I urge everybody to be calm and the people who use social media, please understand this to our visitors, especially those who come from other countries as well. It’s time to learn much more.”