From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Senator representing Anambra Central, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has been shortlisted amongst other eminent Nigerians to be conferred with National Honours of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

The prestigious National Award which is expected to be presented by the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday is bestowed on Nigerians for their selfless contributions to National Development.

As contained in a letter on Sunday addressed to the Chairman Senate Committee on Science and Technology and signed by Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, Ekwunife would be joined by other prominent awardees who had been found worthy of the 2023 national awards by the federal government.

Re-elected in 2019, the Anambra central Lawmaker has since executed numerous infrastructural projects across her constituency, this in addition to notable bills and motions which has attracted the attention of both National and international interests.