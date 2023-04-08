From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum has concluded plans for President Muhammadu Buhari to Commission projects in the state before his tenure elapse on May 29, 2023.

Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Plateau State, Dan-Philip Hirkop disclosed this during the 2023 budget breakdown, held at the conference hall, Cabinet office, Jos.

He explained that there are critical projects considered for execution spread across the 17 local government areas of the state which were recently rewarded with a view to complete them for commissioning by the President.

“The projects include Plateau State High Court of Justice complex which have reached 95 completion, British-American flyover and dualization to Lamingo road junction which have also reached advanced stage.

“General hospital Mabudi in Langtang South Local Government and general hospital Kwall in Kanke Local Government Area are equally been furnished and will soon be commissioned.

“Shendam internal roads and bridges as well as Angwan Dadi-Kabong bridge will also be commissioned. Others include, the potatoe value chain processing centre in Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin-Ladi, Riyom water works among others are critical to the rescue government.”

He commended Governor Lalong for his tireless effort in transform and effect positive changes in the lives of Plateau citizens despite the daunting challenges confronting the state.

Hirkop applauded Lalong for his Leadership style of continuity and inclusive governance which he exhibited throughout his tenure worth emulation.

He appreciated Plateau people for their support since the inception of the rescue administration and said the government has done its utmost best even as they plan to handover to the next administration.