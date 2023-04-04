President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect Bola Tinubu, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma and others have condoled with former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, over the death of his wife, Ifeoma.

The former Abia State governor announced her demise in a Facebook post, yesterday. Although he did not give details about her death, he said a memorial service would be held in her honour in the US.

“With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61 years.

“She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity. A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to be held in the United States of America (USA).

“Please remember her and loved ones in prayers at this difficult period. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen,” he wrote.

President Buhari, in a statement by Mr. Femi Adesina, commiserated with Kalu and Ifeoma’s family, friends and associates and urged them to trust in God for comfort and care during the very difficult period of pain and deep reflection.

He said he believed the testimonies of the late her fear of God and charity should provide strength for the family, knowing that she lived well, and served the will of the Almighty.

The president prayed for the repose of her soul, and fortitude for the family to bear the loss.

On his part, Tinubu noted that the death of a loved one, like a wife, is painful and saddening, and urged the former governor to accept the loss as the will of God.

“Please be consoled by the memories of the good time you both shared and the fact that the late Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu lived most of her life in the service of God and humanity,” the president-elect said in a statement.

He prayed that God Almighty console Senator Kalu, the children and all those left behind by the deceased and grant her soul eternal rest.

Governor Uzodimma said he received the news of Mrs. Kalu’s passing with deep shock and sadness, regretting that the family, friends, Abia State and the society at large have lost a warm, kind-hearted, God- loving and God-fearing woman and mother.

He recalled that as first lady of Abia State, she did a lot in the service of the downtrodden, the women, the children, the physically-challenged and generally, humanity and God.

He, therefore, urged Senator Kalu and his family to be consoled by the fact that the deceased positively impacted the society while alive and that her good works will forever speak for her.

On behalf of his family, the government and people of Imo State, Governor Uzodimma prayed for God’s grace of fortitude upon the Kalus and upon all those the deceased has left behind to mourn her passing, to bear the huge loss.

More importantly, Governor Uzodimma advised them to continue to pray for the repose of her soul, with the assurance that she is already resting peacefully in the bosom of the Lord.