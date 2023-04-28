From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Friday, observed the Jummat Prayer at Presidential Villa Mosque.

Also in attendance were the Speaker of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and his retinue of personal and security aides.

The Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, Ustadh Abdul-Wahid Suleiman, led the two rakaat (units) of prayers which also had House Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Munguno; and Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, among other government officials in attendance.