From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Friday, observed the Jummat Prayer at Presidential Villa Mosque.

Also in attendance were the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and a retinue of personal and security aides.

The Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, Ustadh Abdul-Wahid Suleiman, led the two rakaat (units) of prayers which also had House Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Munguno, and Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, among other government officials in attendance.