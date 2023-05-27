From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday took the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on a familiarisation tour of the Presidential Villa.

This was after both leaders had observed the Ju’mat prayers in the Villa’s mosque. The President and his successor, followed by a large entourage of Presidency officials and security personnel, were guided on the tour by the State Chief of Protocols (SCoP), Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

At the Press Gallery, which is an adjoining space to the Council Chambers of the State House, the two leaders who stood for a couple of minutes, listening to their guide, Kazaure, did not speak to correspondents. Some of those who accompanied the leaders on the guided tour were the Chief of Staff, Ibrahimi Gambari, Permanent Secretary, Umar Tijjani, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu among others.

“This is the Gallery where you will be meeting members of the press,” Buhari told Tinubu as both men emerged from the waiting room of the Aso Chambers.A similar exercise had happened at the Vice President’s Wing of the State House on Thursday, when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo showed the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, round the wing.

President Buhari had on Thursday handed over transition documents to Tinubu at the investiture of national honours of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the President-elect and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, respectively.