Ex-IGP says welfare of personnel, discipline will be top priority

As five new CCB board members take oath

Observe a minute silence in honour of Diya

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in the new chairman of the Service Commission, former Inspector-General of Police, Dr Solomon Arase (retd).

Arase took his oath of office at 10:05 am at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in the presence of Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and other FEC members.

Recall Arase’s appointment was confirmed as chairperson of the PSC by the senate.

This came on the heels of his name being forwarded by the President on January 24, 2023, asking the upper legislative chamber to confirm him in line with sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.

Arase, 65, who retired in 2016, was the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (between April 2015 and June 2016) and has served in various capacities including as head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the foremost intelligence-gathering unit of the Nigerian police.

The President also swore in five board members of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

They include Murtala Kankia from Katsina State (North-West); Zephaniah Bulus from Nasarawa State (North Central) and Farouk Umar from Yobe State (North East), Taofeek Abdulsalam from Ondo State (South West) and Prof. Juwaria Badamasi from Kogi State (North Central).

Meanwhile, Arase has promised to prioritize the welfare of officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.

In an interview with State House Correspondents, he also promised to address the issue of corruption and the recurring issues between the IGP and the Police Service Commission.

“We’ll ensure that we continue to put our local and international expertise at their disposal.

“We will be strong in training in various areas, especially alternative dispute resolution.

“The issue of discipline will be taken seriously. I will not want a situation where civil situations arise. So any officer who steps out of the line, there will be consequences. But at the same time, they are my colleagues and children. So I’m going to make sure that I sharpen their skills.

“I’ll ensure that they start having confidence in themselves. With more training, the trust gap between members of the public and the police will be bridged. That is what I want to do. That members of the public will collaborate with the police force; see them as part of the larger society.

“Every policeman was a civilian and will return to civilian life after retirement as I have since I retired some seven years ago.

“The benefits that are derivable from good conduct as a police officer, they will continue to reap it when they retire. So that is what I will emphasise.”

On the specific steps to improve the relationship between the commission and the police, Arese said: “If you look at the calibre of people you have in the commission, then you also look at the professional skills of the police management team, there is no way that there won’t be occasional issues.

“What I think we should do is that each of the parties should not learn to take everything. There must be negotiation, empathy and respect for each of our roles.

“I will expect that the commission allows the IGP to exercise his operational control over the police. And that the IG himself will respect the constitutional powers of the Police Service Commission. So, there must be mutual respect between both parties. I don’t foresee any crisis at all.”

On the need to address corruption in the police, he said: “Well, as an Inspector-General of police, the way I looked at the issue of corruption was to identify it from the source.

“When you tackle issues that are likely to increase the tendencies to be corrupt, you deal with it. How are you taking care of their welfare?

“How are you ensuring that when they retire, they have a decent house to go to? How are you taking care of their children? Can we organise scholarship schemes for them?

“Can we ensure that when we deploy them, they have the necessary work equipment? When you respect people who work for you…even your dogs, when they see you, they will wag their tails. So we must take the interest of the Nigerian police officers into consideration. And we’ll douse the issue of corruption. Also, members of the public should not corrupt them.”

The Council presided over by President Buhari, also observed a moment of silence in honour of Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya (retd) who died on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Diya served as Chief of General Staff and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council under the Abacha regime.

Born on April 3, 1944, at Odogbolu in Ogun State, Diya joined the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and fought during the Nigerian Civil War.

He was appointed Chief of General Staff in 1993 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994.

As Chief of the General Staff, he was second in command and the de facto vice president of Nigeria under General Sani Abacha from 1994 to 1997.

The Federal Executive Council meeting thereafter went into a closed-door session at about 10:30 am.