From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, setting aside the removal of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement said the president noted that although the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation/Minister for Justice was yet to receive a formal copy of the ruling, due judicial process would be followed, and NNPCL has already taken steps to go on appeal.

“The administration respects the rule of law, and nothing will be done outside it to resolve the matter, the president said. He sued for calm from all sides involved,” the statement read.