I didn’t receive invitation, says Atiku

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, at exactly 4:26pm, signed the National Peace Accord Agreement for a peaceful conduct of the 2019 elections, assuring that they will uphold the highest standard of conduct.

This was as he has charged the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to put nation first in the discharge of their duties at the polls in 2019.

President Buhari was accompanied by the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrad Adams Oshiomhole, to sign the document.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he did not receive any invitation to be part of Tuesday’s National Peace Accord Agreement.

The National Peace Committee said at the ceremony that invitations were sent to all 73 presidential candidates out of the 91 registered political parties in the country.

Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, said in a text to Daily Sun, “I can confirm to you that His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the PDP and former Vice President of Nigeria did not receive any formal invitation to the signing of the Peace Pact.”

The candidates agrees to “To run issue-based campaigns at national, state and local government levels.

READ ALSO: 2019: APC warns against violent campaigns in Bayelsa

“In, this, we pledge to refrain from campaigns that will involve religious incitements, ethnic or tribal profiling, both by ourselves and by all agents in our names.

“To refrain from making or causing to make in our names and that of our party, any public statements, pronouncements, declarations or speeches that have the capacity to incite any form of violence, before, during and after the elections;

“To commit ourselves and political parties to the monitoring of the adherence to this Accord by a National Peace Committee made up of respected statesmen and women, traditional and religious leaders

“To support all institutions of government including INEC and the security agencies to act and be seen to act with impartially.

“To forcefully and publicly speak out against provocative utterances a d oppose all acts of electoral violence whether perpetuated by our supporters and/or opponents.”

Details later…