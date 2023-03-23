From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Copyright and the Federal College and Medical Laboratory and Technology, Jos, bills.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters ( House of Representatives), Nasiru Baballe Ila, said the bills passed recently by the parliament are geared towards protecting the right of authors and strengthening the medical laboratory institute.

The presidential aide noted that the enactment of the new Copyright Act ” has again demonstrated the commitment of this administration to re-energizing Nigeria’s creative economy and making it more globally competitive in the digital and age.”

According to him, “the principal objectives of the new law, as outlined in section 1 are to: protect the rights of authors and ensure just rewards and recognition for their intellectual efforts; provide appropriate limitations and exceptions to guarantee access to creative works; facilitate Nigeria’s compliance with obligations arising from relevant international copyright treaties and conventions; and enhance the capacity of the Nigerian Copyright Commission for effective regulation, administration, and enforcement.