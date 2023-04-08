From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt; Laide Raheem, Abeokuta; Gyang Bere, Jos, and Lukman Olabiyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Christians in Nigeria and around the world on the celebration of Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a message he personally signed, while noting that the next set of leaders at the federal and state levels have emerged from the electoral process, he added that it is the right of those who felt dissatisfied with the outcome to seek redress. He however, urged them to wait patiently and allow the legal system run its course.

Buhari said it has been a rare privilege to serve as president since his first mandate in 2015 and renewed one in 2019 till date, saying he has been guided by the vows he took to keep Nigeria united, prosperous and secure.

According to him, all the successes recorded by his administration would not have been possible without the support of the people.

He said: “At the heart of Easter, is the triumph of light over darkness. It is a season that reminds us that the Almighty can turn an unpleasant situation round for good.

“Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, I urge all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in our country for better seasons ahead.

“As a nation, we have gone through an election that has produced the next set of leaders at the federal and state levels.

I commend Nigerians for believing in the process. While I congratulate those that have been elected, I acknowledge that it is the right of those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome to seek redress. I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system run its course.” Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha also felicitated the Christian faithful as they celebrate Good Friday and Easter to mark the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, he urged the Christian faithful to use the period to imitate Jesus Christ.

The SGF noted that the two great events in the Christian calendar, Good Friday and Easter, symbolised the triumph of good over evil, and prayed that the season awakened in Christians, the spirit of dedication to public good and selfless service to the nation.

“The period should herald a rebirth and healing of the country, emphasising the need to use the period to pray for the success of the incoming administration.

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his message, urged Lagos residents, particularly Christians to emulate Jesus Christ’s virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion, which made Him die on the cross for the atonement of our sins and reconciling us with God.

In his Easter Message issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu urged Christians to continue to live in peace, love and harmony with believers in other faiths, noting that good neighbourliness, selflessness, patience, and love were among the several lessons taught and exemplified by our Lord Jesus Christ.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, felicitated Christians on the celebration of Easter, urging them to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that would advance the course of development. In an Easter message, signed by Governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Governor Wike said that Easter exemplifies the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to save mankind, noting that as individuals, Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others.

He called on the people of Rivers State to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the state as they reflect on the ideals of Good Friday and Easter celebration.