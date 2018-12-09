He expressed the belief that the wealth of knowledge and experience Ayinla gathered from his service would remain useful to the country

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Jubril Ayinla, on his 70th birthday.

President Buhari also congratulated Ayinla for his outstanding military career, with many decorations for gallantry and outstanding leadership, and his contributions to the development of Nigeria, including serving as Minister of Commerce and Tourism, and Minister of Health.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari joined family, friends and professional colleagues of the former Chief of Naval Staff in celebrating his many years of hard work, sacrifice and discipline that culminated in his reaching the peak of his military career.

He expressed the belief that the wealth of knowledge and experience Ayinla gathered from his service would remain useful to the country, urging him to continue to inspire younger officers to imbibe the enduring legacies of integrity, loyalty and patriotism.

The President prayed God to bless Ayinla and his family, and grant him more years of good health and wisdom to keep serving the country.