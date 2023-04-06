From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a directive to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, the President also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim.