From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria on Wednesday after a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, where he participated in the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries, LCDs.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, at the UN conference in Doha, Buhari joined the UN Secretary General, António Guterres and other world leaders to mobilize political will, solidarity and actions to transform LCDs by finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, hunger, weak infrastructure, poor health facilities and climate change among other problems.

President Buhari, was able during the trip to foster closer relations with foreign leaders and promote the nation’s engagements at regional and global level. He also met with Nigerian professionals residing in Qatar.

On arrival in Katsina, at 4.50pm, President Buhari was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and his cabinet members, and he proceeded to his hometown, Daura, by chopper.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk and the Emirate Council were at the helipad to welcome the President in Daura.

President Buhari will remain in Daura until after the Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

—

Juliana Taiwo

Sun Newspapers 1st Floor,

Orji Uzor Kalu House

Banex Junction

Mabushi

Abuja.

+234 803 308 0280

+234 817 968 3939