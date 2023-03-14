From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is back to Abuja from his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, where he had gone to cast his vote for the gubernatorial and state Assembly elections that were postponed to March 18, 2023.

While in Daura, the president received the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant of Kano State, Nasiru Gawuna, and also had a pally with his former classmates who visited him at his residence.

The president also inspected a guard of honour at Umaru Musa Yaradua International Airport shortly before his departure.

He is expected back in Daura on Friday for the gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections on Saturday.