From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, at about 4:45pm, on Tuesday, arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, on his return from London, the United Kingdom (UK).

Recall, Buhari had left Nigeria on May 3 for the UK to participate in the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and his Queen Consort, Camilla, of the United Kingdom.

The President originally was meant to Abuja within a week, but he postponed his trip because he needed to see his dentist for a dental surgery.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina had in a statement said “President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his Dentist, who has started attending to him.

“The Specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.

“President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll on May 6, 2023”, the statement said.