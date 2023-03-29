From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Dr Sunday Etukudoh as Provost/Chief Executive Officer, Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology (FSLMT), Jos, Plateau State, for a second and final term of four years with effect from August 18, 2022.

A statement from the media office, Federal Ministry of Health, indicated that the Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama, conveyed the letter of reappointment to Etukudoh, at the federal ministry of health headquarters in Abuja.

He urged him to consolidate and improve on achievements recorded during his first tenure. “See how you can surpass the record of what you have done. I want to remind you that the terms and conditions of your reappointment are based on the establishing status of the school and or may be prescribed by the government in the future.”

Ekumankama reminded the Provost of the enormous responsibilities and expectations of the office, believing that he would justify the confidence reposed in him by leaving his mark of progress on FSLMT.

He went further to charge him to work collaboratively in harmony with all stakeholders to take FSLMT to greater heights.

Dr Etukudoh who was appreciative of the government for finding him worthy of reappointment said he wouldn’t take the reappointment and opportunity for granted.

He said: “When I look back at the roads I have treaded, the rivers without bridges that I have crossed and how I started my journey at the school. It is an inspiration that service is worthwhile when human capacity is built with the fear of God.

“I want to assure you that with what the school is armed with, I will be able to do my best to ensure that we produce well-qualified and refined medical laboratory technicians and scientists.”

He thanked the Minister for the increased and prompt release of budgetary allocations to the school and promised not to fail the expectation of the ministry.