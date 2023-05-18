From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has re-appointed Prof. Ahmed Hamidu Umdagas, as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria, Kaduna State.

A statement from Federal Ministry of Health indicated that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, conveyed the message in a letter presented to Prof. Umdagas, at the Ministry’s headquarter in Abuja, on Thursday.

The Minister informed him that the reappointment was for a second and final term of four years with effect from May 12th, 2023, reminding him of the enormous responsibilities ahead, and tasked him to consolidate and improve upon previous achievements to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He charged him to ensure that the systems at the hospital are effective. “Make them better, make services available to the people, form team with your staff. For you to succeed, you must carrying everybody along. Operate on all-inclusive open door policy, create a good working atmosphere and work in unity of purpose with all stakeholders”.

The Minister further reiterated Federal Government’s determination to restructure, re-strategize and reposition all medical institutions in Nigeria in terms of administrative and human capital development to meet up with global standards.

Prof Hamidu Umdagas, in his remarks, thanked President Buhari and the management of federal ministry of health for finding him worthy of the second time in office.

He informed that ABUTH has the responsibility for the treatment of every citizens, and promised to fulfill his obligation and statutory duties in accordance with action plan of the health sector.

He pledged to continue to deliver quality health care services to people of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.