From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and immediate past governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, have condoled with The Nation’s Newspaper Managing Editor in-charge of Northern operations, Yusuf Alli, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Hawau Yusuf.

She died on Sunday, at the age of 89 in Ilorin, Kwara State.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said her philanthropic efforts would continue to mark her legacy through generations to come.

In a message to the veteran leader of the journalism community in Abuja, President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and urged the family members to take solace in the good record left behind by their mother.

According to the president, “the deceased will be remembered for filling people’s lives with happiness and joy. Condolences to Yusuf Alli and the rest of the family and her admirers. May her soul rest in peace.”

Oyetola, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, described the Hajiya Hawau as a devout Muslim and entrepreneur who devoted her life to productive ventures and showed her children the path to success.

“Although she was aged but the death of a beloved one is usually devastating no matter how old the person may be. Her death is no doubt a heavy loss to the family and the entire Muslim community. But we should be consoled by the fact that Mama lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

“Allah will comfort you, your siblings and other members of the family in particular and the Muslim community in Kwara State and Nigeria general.

“I pray Allah grant her Aljanat Firdaus, and give you, your siblings and the entire Muslim community the courage and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” Oyetola said.