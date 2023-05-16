President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the feat of 27-year-old chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, aka Hilda Baci, who made history by breaking the world record of longest hours of cooking.

Baci embarked on the competition on Thursday after she turned on her cooker at 4pm and has surpassed the current Guinness World Record holder of longest cooking time by an individual.

In 2021, she won the maiden edition of the Jollof Face-off Competition and pocketed a grand prize of $5,000.

At the time of this report, the chef had cooked for over 90 hours already. It is understood that the Nigerian chef has extended her cooking from 96 to 100 hours.

The old record stood at 87 hours, 45 minutes.

Guinness World Records, yesterday morning, revealed why they were yet to confirm Baci’s new record for longest cooking hours.

A tweet from their official Twitter handle read: “We’re aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record.”

But President Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, noted the antecedents of the restaurateur, who dazzled at the Jollof Face-off Competition in 2021.

He lauded her for preparing mouth-watering dishes that won the choice prize, and settled an age-long rivalry with Ghana on which African country should own the trademark for cooking better jollof- rice.

He said Baci’s drive and ambition have brought more interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food, as another cultural icon, with huge tourism benefits, hoping more young people will follow in her footsteps.

The President thanked the sponsors of Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon, government officials, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, celebrities from the bubbling music and movie industry, and fans of the chef for all the support that had brought glory to the country.

Buhari wished Hilda Baci more grace for a prosperous career.

Also House of Representatives-elect, Muktar Betara, aspirant for the Speaker of the 10th Assembly rejoiced with the new champion for the courage to aspire and to put Nigeria on the global map for the right reasons.

“The true Nigerian spirit is always seen in our passion, determination and quest to be positively outstanding in our fields of endeavors. I celebrate Hilda Baci for such courage to pick up the challenge to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual,” he said.

Also, Chief Executive Officer of Abutex Food Equipment Abuchi Vincent Iloanya has also congratulated Nigerian chef.

“Congratulations to you my paddy paddy, on your incredible success. I saw you work so hard every day to achieve this accomplishment, I am so thrilled you reached your goal Hilda.

“Your perseverance is an inspiration to everyone you meet, and you earned all the commendations and rewards coming your way.”

This is an no doubt, an incredible milestone and you deserve the spotlight to celebrate the moment. Cheers to you for a job well done the latest Guinness World Record holder.