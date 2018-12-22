Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and other Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), are currently meeting in Abuja.

The 54th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government under the leadership of President Buhari, will consider the 2018 Annual Report of ECOWAS, Report of the 41st Ordinary Meeting of the Mediation and Security Council and Report from the 81st Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council of Ministers.

There will also be a special report of the Presidential Task Force on ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, including Report on ECOWAS Single Currency, the Political Situation in Guinea Bissau and Togo.

Other Heads of State present include the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou; Faure Gnassingbé of Togo; Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana; Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone and Roch Marc Christian Kaboré of Burkina Faso.

Also present are the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo; Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and Sahel, Mohammed Ibn Chambas; Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd); National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (retd), Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, among others.