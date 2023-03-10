by Rapheal

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of the National Welfare Secretary of tyhe All Progressives Congress (APC), Friday Nwosu. According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari condoled with family members, friends and associates of the lawyer, who served the party and country diligently, remarkably handling affairs of members with care, especially during the campaigns and elections.

The President affirmed that the wisdom and maturity of the late National Welfare Secretary contributed to the successes of the party over the years, and his departure has left a vacuum in the leadership segment that caters for members and staff of the APC.

President Buhari prayed that Nwosu’s soul will find eternal rest, and for God’s covering over his family.