Urges incoming administration to implement plan

As FEC observes a minute silence for Gwadabe

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the Nigeria Agenda 2050; a plan aimed at increasing real GDP growth by 7 per cent, creating 165 million new jobs and reducing the number of Nigerians living in poverty to 2.1 million in 2050, from the 83 million estimated in 2020.

At the launch which took place at the Council Chambers before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council, in which he presided, Buhari said “This vision is a product of a dynamic knowledge-based economy to provide sustainable development by 2050.

“The goal is to increase the per capita income of Nigeria to $33,328 per annum to be placed amongst the world’s top economies by 2050.

“I hope this document will prove useful for subsequent administrations.”

Recall FEC had seven weeks back approved the policy document on March 15 and was endorsed about three months later by the National Economic Council endorsed the Agenda.

President Buhari first inaugurated the National Steering Committee for the preparation of the Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021 – 2025 and Nigeria Agenda 2050 in November 2020.

The goal is to take Nigeria to an Upper Middle-Income Country and subsequently to the status of a High-Income country by 2050.

Meanwhile, the FEC observed a minute’s silence in honour of the former minister of solid minerals development and former minister of employment, labour and productivity, the Late Musa Gwadabe, who passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, aged 86.

Those in attendance at the commencement of the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Head of Civil Service, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan and the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari in attendance.

Also present were the Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Science and Technology, Olorunimbe Mamora; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami; Sports, Sunday Dare, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and FCT, Mohammed Bello.

The Ministers of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba; Industry Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum; Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada; Health, Joseph Ekumankama, were also present.