From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and His Majesty King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, with both leaders expressing satisfaction at the deepening of the Nigeria-Jordan strategic partnership in matters of security and other global issues.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in the conversation, the Jordanian leader called to wish the President a happy and successful Ramadan and to especially thank him for naming the auditorium in the newly commissioned National Counter Terrorism Center in Abuja after him.

The facility is named “King Abdullah Bin Hussein II Auditorium.”

“Many important issues were also discussed by the two leaders regarding security.

Nigeria under President Buhari has collaborated and shared experiences with Jordan in tackling terrorism and its spread across West Africa, and has gained significantly from the Middle eastern kingdom by way of support for pre-emptive measures to neutralise activities of insurgents in the sub-region.

King Abdullah indicated his wish to visit Nigeria before President Buhari leaves office,” the statement read.