President Muhammadu Buhari and former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed sadness over the passing of the first Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Sunday Mbang.

In a statement by, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that the late Mbang “was indeed a spiritual colossus beyond the shores of his fatherland.”

He acknowledged the deceased as the longest leader of the church, the first Methodist President of Christian Association of Nigeria and the first Black President of World Methodist Council, among other pioneering positions.

He also noted that Mbang displayed “exemplary courage, forthrightness, wisdom, intellectualism and selflessness” in his over six decades of service to God and humanity.

“Having retired as prelate in 2006, Mbang, until his transition at 86, remained an invaluable voice of reason and source of encouragement to many within and outside government, especially in his home state, Akwa Ibom,” he said.

Buhari enjoined all those mourning the eminent statesman and church icon to take solace in the knowledge that he lived a life worthy of emulation by all.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed servant of God. Describing the demise of the Emeritus Eminence as a huge loss to the christian community and Nigeria at large, Kalu, acknowledged the immense contributions of Mbang to Christianity across the globe.

Kalu, while commiserating with christians especially members of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, urged religious leaders to emulate the remarkable leadership qualities of the former Prelate.

In a condolence message, Kalu stressed that the late clergyman contributed to nation building in various capacities.

He said, “ I commiserate with the christian community over the passing on to eternal glory of the First Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Sunday Mbang. The late Prelate lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of God and humanity. He was a role model for his contemporaries and upcoming spiritual leaders. The deceased will be remembered for his good works in all facets of life. He will be sorely missed”.

Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the clergyman.