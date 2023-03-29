•Says oil exploration in middle Benue trough’ll lead to greater prosperity

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, inaugurated the first drilling of crude oil in Ebenyi-A Exploration Well located in the Middle Benue Trough of Nasarawa State.

He said the discovery and drilling of oil in the area would enhance energy security and greater prosperity for Nigerians.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, quoted the president as saying this in a virtual message to the official spud-in of the Ebenyi-A Well located in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The president said the surrounding communities would particularly benefit from the value created by the exploration and eventual production activities from the oil well.

Buhari, who in November, 2022, flagged off of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project (KIPRO) situated in the boundary of Bauchi and Gombe states, said the new oil discovery was in line with ongoing campaigns for the exploration of crude oil and gas in the nation’s Frontier Basins.

This, he said included the Chad Basin, Dahomey Basin, Anambra Platform, the Calabar Embankment, Sokoto Basin, Bida Basin, Benue Trough and the Ultra-Deepwater of Niger Delta.

“Today’s occasion marks the official commencement of exploration drilling activities in the Middle Benue Trough. This is consistent with the commercial discoveries of hydrocarbons in the Kolmani Area of the Upper Benue Trough. I am pleased to note that activities are currently ongoing to develop the Kolmani petroleum discoveries to commercial production to add to the nation’s considerable hydro-carbon assets. I am encouraged by the enormous work done by NNPC Limited to exploit the prospects in the Middle Benue Trough, leading to the event of today,” he said.

The president congratulated NNPCL, NUPRC and other partners on the project for their immense contributions toward making the feat possible.

He expressed gratitude to the government and people of Nasarawa, especially the host community, for their unfettered support and collaboration toward the success of the exploration campaign.

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari,said exploration in the Benue Trough commenced in 2010.

“Today, we spud the first well in the Middle Benue Trough while at the same time executing Mr. president’s express mandate for us to pursue exploration in the frontier basins with vigour,” he said.

Kyari said the positive outcome of the exploration and production activities “will contribute to national aspiration of increasing our hydrocarbon reserves from 37 billion barrels to 50 billion barrels in the short-to-medium term.”

He said that it will also increase crude oil production to the target of three million barrels per day.