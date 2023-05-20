From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Wing of the State House Medical Centre has been officially inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari. The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, said, during the outing, that the N21b VIP wing would eliminate the need for the president and his family to travel overseas for medical care.

The president’s wife revealed to State House correspondents that she came up with the idea of the VIP Wing six years ago after her husband’s protracted stay abroad for medical treatment.

She attended the facility’s commissioning ceremony with other dignitaries at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Asked of her impression of the new medical centre, she said: “I’m quite happy, feeling fulfilled. Though we are leaving but all the same, we thank God the project has come to reality.

“I initiated this project idea six years ago when my husband spent three months abroad, consecutively, for 90 days. And it shouldn’t be because we have all the experts in Nigeria. We only need a good platform.

“The hospital that is supposed to serve the First Family is serving like 35,000 people which is quite much.

“That’s why I insisted we should have a VIP Wing within the proximity of the presidential villa.”

The state-of-the-art hospital, commissioned by President Buhari, spans a total floor area of 2,485 square metres, on a suspended floor with a basement, the hospital, which serves as a specialised Intensive Care Centre, caters for the President, Vice President, their immediate families and VIPs.

The hospital incorporates state-of-the-art medical technology. The Presidential/VIP Wing houses several specialised departments to be staffed by a team of medical professionals, featuring five consultation rooms dedicated to various specialties, including respiratory, cardiology, ophthalmology, ENT, and general consultation.

Additionally, the hospital has a specialised X-ray suite equipped with a digital X-ray machine, as well as a diagnostic suite encompassing MRI, CT scan, and endoscopy facilities.