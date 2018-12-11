Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, inaugurated a two-tier presidential intervention structure for the elimination of drug abuse, called for the setting up of state implementation committees.

The committees were the High level Ministerial Steering committee headed by the Secretary to the Government or the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and a Presidential Advisory Committee headed by former military administrator of Lagos State, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd).

Members of the committee also include wives of the president, Aisha Buhari and that of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo.