From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked all the ministers for their steadfastness in pursuing the goals of the administration, urging support for the incoming President, Bola Tinubu, even from outside government.

This is even as he said he is looking forward to a great many of them, disproving that Daura has not become too distant “because I am no longer Mr. President.”

He also said he will be happy to do the many things that he not been able to since May 29th, 2015, one of such which is his favorite pastime of taking care of his cattle.

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said in a valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), and when he met with staff of the State House, as part of a countdown on his eight years of administration, with appreciation for all the support and loyalty.

The FEC meeting is his last as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and other cabinet members were present at the meeting.

In his remark at the session, he appreciated the ministers for working closely together, despite many odds and challenges, and sustaining the synergy that translated into many achievements.

“I am proud to say we gave our best.”

The president directed the ministers to tidy up their work and avoid last-minute rush that could compromise the good deeds they had done over the years.

“In the cause of our years together, ranging from our newest addition to the oldest members of the team for the past seven and half years, we have differed on many issues. I urge that we understand that those positions were for the collective good, and no one should keep grievances, or carry these differences forward.

“For those of us that will not directly be in government, I know that I am one of such, I ask that we continue to provide our support, in whatever way we can, if called upon by our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC) that gave us the platform to stand and we must continue to support it in every way we can.”

He attributed all the good work and goodwill received by the administration to God’s intervention, adding, “I also thank God for the strength and for keeping us together. I look forward to a great many of you, disproving that Daura has not become too distant because I am no longer Mr President.

“I will also be happy to do the many things that I have not been able to since May 29, 2015, one of such is my favorite pastime of taking care of my cattle.

“I wish all of us the best and hope to hear good news whenever any of our names are mentioned. Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.

President Buhari at his meeting with members of Staff of the State House, lauded both the senior and junior workers for supporting his administration for eight years.

He noted that the administration had stretched to accommodate the views of workers and to meet some of their needs, within the available resources.

Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said ministers adopted two minutes to make his or her own farewell speech.

He said: “It’s instructive to note that each and every minister present today, and I’m not aware of any who was absent, was given between two to five minutes to make his or her own valedictory speech and I think largely everybody commended Mr. President and thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the country at this level.

“Many also took the opportunity to reel out what his or her own ministry or department had achieved over the last eight years. Of course you know, there are about three classes or categories of ministers; there are ministers that came in 2015 and us who were retained till 2023. There’re ministers that came in 2019 and have been there till 2023 and there are the last batch of ministers that came in about nine months ago.

“So everybody made his or her own valedictory speech, depending on how long he or she had been occupying the position. But generally, I think it was just a glorious moment for all the ministers to thank the President, thank their colleagues and also give gratitude to God, that a journey that started in 2015 is ending very well in 2023.

“I think everybody, including the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Head of Service, the Vice President, all made their valedictory speeches and then the President responded, and I think largely he thanked all of us for our contributions and prayed for us in our next endeavour.

“He reiterated the fact that we should all go back to our offices so that we can carry out the assignments and tasks assigned to us in respect of the transition program. For instance, tomorrow we’ll all have to be present at the conferment of the national honours on both the President-elect and the Vice President-elect and at that occasion I think the handing-over instrument will also be given to the in-coming President. That’s Thursday.

“On Friday, of course, there will be prayers. On Saturday, there’ll be public lecture. On Sunday, there will be church service and then on Monday there will be the inauguration proper at the Eagle Square, and then there will be dinner in the evening, largely for visiting heads of states and those who have been invited to the dinner. So, governance continues until May 29.”