From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is determined to leave a legacy of quality health care delivery that will ensure at least no fewer than 100,000,000 Nigerians have health insurance coverage through public and private sources, Minister of Information and Culture, Ahaji Lai Mohammed has said.

The minister made the disclosure in his address at the commissioning of 80 SDGs bed space for mother and child hospital in Oro, Irepodun Local Government area of Kwara state at the weekend as part of activities to mark Oro day 2023 celebration.

Mohammed said the newly commissioned hospital, equipped with the state- of -the art facilities, was designed to promote the heath of mothers and children “in line with PMB’s administration’s commitment to providing health facilities to cater for the needs for Nigerians.

The minister said through the universal health coverage programme of the Buhari’s administration , a “basic health care provision fund is being operationalized to provide health care to poor and indigent Nigerians.

“We will ensure availability of basic minimum package of health services. This will ensure that at least 100,000,000 Nigerians will have health insurance coverage through public and private sources.

“The federal government is partnering with the AFREXIM Bank to host the regional centre for health excellence in Abuja. The groundbreaking has been done and the super hospital will be managed by the King’s College Hospital, London.

“The administration’s response to health emergencies has remained unprecedented particularly how we were able to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.”

“Worthy of note is that under this administration, Nigeria has been certified Wild Polio Free,” he said

On how Kwara had benefitted from the federal government’s health projects, Mohammed said no fewer than three of such hospitals and the facilities had been executed by the SDGs office in the state.

According to him, a 100-bed hospital equipped with state of the art facilities had been commissioned in Eiyenkorin, Asa Local Government Area to reduce maternal death, infant and neo-natal deaths.

The minister said the 80-bed hospital being inaugurated in Oro was equally equipped to promote the heath of mothers and children.

“It has a Theatre, Incubators, Ventilators, Phototherapy Machines, Patient Monitor, Children Beds, Examination beds, 100kva generator, Furnished and lit with solar street lights.

“This development is in line with PMB’s administration commitment to providing health facilities to cater for the needs of Nigerians.

“I am told that the SDGs Office commissioned over 35 of the 100 bed hospitals spread across the country.

“It also commissioned twenty 80-bed hospitals and numerous primary health centers across the country,” he said.

Mohammed commended the SDGs Office for the giant strides it has recorded in the provision of social services across the country particularly in remote places. The minister appreciated the President for his numerous support to Kwara, particularly his community.

“Recall that some weeks ago, we were here to perform the groundbreaking for the construction of a power transmission sub-station.

“The network of roads constructed in Oro is also a testament of Mr President footprints in this community.

“I will urge you to continue to support the government to succeed and also to take advantage of the health facility to promote the health and well-being of mothers and children,” he said.

Speaking, the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said history would not forget Buhari for the giant stride in health sector and infrastructure development across the country. Represented by his Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, the governor also thanked the minister for facilitating the projects and the SDG’s office for executing them.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDG, Adejoke Adefulire, urged the residents to take possession of the hospital. She also urged women in the community and environ to put them to use, reiterating that the hospitals were equipped with modern facility not only for women and children but also for men.

Adefulire reiterated the federal government’s commitment to delivering quality health care services to the citizens. The hospital that was facilitated by the minister in Oro his home town, was built by the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Similarly a 40-bed hospital built in Igbaja town, also facilitated by the minister through the SDG Office was also inaugurated as part of the activities.