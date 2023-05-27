….Chides opposition parties on 2023 polls

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhamaddu Buhari has criticised opposition parties in the 2023 elections for creating the impression of chaotic elections to the international community while highlighting the success of the elections at both the national and state levels.

Buhari spoke at the Book launch: “A promise kept, a compendium of significant achievements of Muhammadu Buhari administration 2015-2023”, held at the council chambers of the presidential Villa.

He said he was looking forward to Monday when he would return to his hometown, Daura in Katsina State.

“I assure you, I have been counting the days, I am looking forward to Monday very desperately. I will use the weekend to sign some of the papers so that from Eagles Square, I will fly to Kaduna and eventually go to Daura.”

The president stated that the APC has achieved it set objectives as a political party, noting that the last elections were transparent as people voted their choice candidates.

Buhari said citizens were not influenced by money judging by the outcome of the exercise where serving governors and lawmakers lost their bids for re-election.

The president said what his administration and the party wanted to achieve was to

develop a firm political culture.

He said: “When I was in Doha, meeting with some heads of states, I was getting calls from Europe, America and Nigeria, congratulating us on the success of elections.

“The opposition has created the impression outside the country that we are going into a mess because we have incompetent leadership of the party.

“They were overwhelmed that the election came and went and both at the centre and at the states, fantastic.

“How can 10 sitting governors of states loss their constituencies, this has been unprecedented.

“So I congratulate you the national working committee and others here, that we have really proved that democracy is worth defending.

“Nigerians have understood it now, otherwise how can they vote against their sitting governors stopping them from going to the senate to rest?

President Buhari reiterated that the duo of President-elections Bola Tinubu and Vice-President elect, Kashim Shettima have thy required experience to develop, having been two terms governors and senators.