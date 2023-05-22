By Philip Nwosu

President Muhammadu Buhari has handed the Navy to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, assuring that the incoming government will address all their needs.

Speaking at the Presidential Fleet Review 2023, Buhari said, “the incoming administration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will sustain the current tempo of my administration in giving the Nigerian Navy necessary support to effectively carry out its assigned tasks.”

He said there was an inextricable link between maritime security and economic prosperity, especially in consideration that Nigeria’s maritime environment serves both as a store house of resources as well as medium for maritime transport.

He explained that there was need for safe and secure utilisation of these resources for national prosperity and in support of Nigeria’s Blue Economy aspirations.

Buhari said it was in realization of this “that my administration vigorously engaged in the recapitalisation of the Nigerian Navy Fleet throughout my eight years in office. Accordingly, about 20 capital ships have been acquired for the Nigerian Navy. These ships comprise offshore patrol vessels, landing ship transport, hydrograaphic survey vessels, seaward defense boats and helicopters as well as over 300 inshore patrol vessels and assault craft.

During this Fleet Review,

“I had the honour to commission a new helicopter NN410 manufactured in Italy, NNS KADA, a landing ship transport, built in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates and NNS IBENO, donated by the Peoples Republic of China.

“I deeply appreciate the donation and mutual military cooperation with our ship building partner nations for their support, which has encouraged local ship building by the Nigerian Navy.

He applauded the Navy’s ship building effort, adding that, “the Nigerian Navy efforts in indigenous shipbuilding in line with the nation’s local content development plan is yielding positive result.

“Our naval engineers were wholly responsible for building 3 Seaward Defence Boats namely NNS ANDONI, NNS KARADUWA and NNS OJI. In December 2021, I equally performed the laying foundation for the construction of 2 Seaward Defence Boats, which will be ready by 2024.”

He expressed optimism that the Navy will soon commence construction of larger ships for itself and other navies in the region and beyond, noting that the force’s achievement in ship building is a great pride to Nigeria and an impressive contribution to national development.

While commending the force’s Theme for the 2023 Fleet Review which was “Fleet Readiness for National Prosperity” President Buhari said this it carefully chosen to underscore response capability of the Navy to infringements in Nigeria’s maritime spaces and in the Gulf of Guinea towards attainment of national prosperity.