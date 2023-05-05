From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong on his 60th birthday.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president expressed gratitude for the immense affection shown to him by the Governor and the people of Plateau State.

“I express my special gratitude to Governor Lalong as he marks his landmark birthday. I thank you for the trust you have in our friendship.”

He lauded Lalong for the work he has done since taking oath of office and the decisions he has taken in the last eight years, President Buhari said:

“These reflect his effectiveness as a leader. On matters of the security and wellbeing of the people, the Governor is an example for the whole country. I believe a great future lies ahead for him.”

In wishing him many happy years ahead, President Buhari urged Governor Lalong to continue to bring convenience and respect to the people of his state.

In a related development President Buhari has felicitated with Felix Onuah, one of the longest serving State House correspondents, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

According to the statement, Onuah was first assigned to cover the State House in 1991 and since then has continued on the job for several media organizations.

“In 32 years, he has had the rare privilege of reporting eight Heads of State and Government, from Dodan Barracks, Lagos to Aso Rock, Abuja, beginning from General Ibrahim Babangida to President Buhari.

“As a government that values the importance of press freedom and freedom of expression to democracy, the President commends the State House correspondent for Reuters World News Agency for maintaining a high standard of journalism over the years through objective and informed reporting, free from any political interference”, the statement read.

The President said he trusts that the versatile journalist, who is a calm and courageous voice among his colleagues in the State House Press Corps, will continue with the remarkable legacy of delivering news about Nigeria and the seat of government with insight, integrity, balance and knowledge.

President Buhari joined family, friends, colleagues and members of the State House Press Corps in wishing the veteran journalist with 36 years of experience more prosperous years in health and vitality.