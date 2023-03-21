From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated distinguished banker, economist, and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, on his 60th birthday, March 22, 2023.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president said he shares in the joy and warmth of the occasion with the entrepreneur, who was ranked amongst World’s 100 most influential personalities in 2020 by Time.

He said he also felicitated with Chairman of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) Group on the milestone, affirming the honor and pride that the benefactor has brought to Nigeria, and Africa, with his achievements, lighting the way for many to grow through inspiration, mentorship and training, with focus on raising generation of entrepreneurs.

President Buhari said he believes Elumelu’s benevolence typifies his humble background and upbringing, starting out as a young banker, daring to dream of a modern and technologically friendly financial institution, Standard Trust Bank, and leading one of the biggest mergers with the UBA, which made history and strengthened the economy.

The President noted the combination of youthfulness in style, broadness in networking, with both old and young, and the passion in pursuing and realizing dreams that the entrepreneur continually projects, graciously guiding others to nurture their business ideas to reality, especially in meeting societal needs and rendering value.

As the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and Tony Elumelu Foundation clocks 60, the President said he joins his family members, particularly his wife, Dr Awele Elumelu, in thanksgiving to God for all the resourcefulness and impact, with brighter future ahead.

President Buhari prays for long life, good health and wisdom for the Humanitarian.