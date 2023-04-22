From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo on his 57th birthday.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said he joins in rejoicing with family, friends and professional colleagues of the officer, who has consistently posted distinctions in service to the nation.

President Buhari noted the profile of dedication and commitment of the Chief of Naval Staff, who served in many capacities, including operations of NNS Ambe, NNS Damisa, NNS Ayam, and Nigeria’s Defence Attaché in Luanda, Angola, before his appointment as Acting Director, Defense Affairs in the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The President extolled Gambo for his steadfastness and selflessness in handling responsibilities, working for many years as Director, Simulation, Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, Lagos, Chief Staff Officer, at the Naval Training Command in Lagos, and Director Procurement, Defence Space Administration, before his appointment as Chief of Naval Staff.

“As the highly decorated military officer turns 57, President Buhari prays for his well-being and that of the family”, the statement read.