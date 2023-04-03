President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated the victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua, over Jermaine Franklin, commending the triumph of the gifted pugilist over a formidable opponent.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina in Abuja, Buhari extolled the mentality of Joshua, “who did not allow personal setbacks and obstacles to dent his resilient spirit’’.

According to the president, the former three-time world heavyweight champion has demonstrated that by hard work, patience, dedication, persistence and humility, those who dare do win.

Buhari lauded Joshua for his courage and discipline on and off the ring, and prayed that this success would be a stepping-stone to one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history.

The president said he believed that the accomplishments of Joshua on the world stage would inspire many upcoming professionals, particularly sportsmen and women not to be discouraged by temporary defeats and setbacks.

He wished Joshua a bright future and fulfilling career.