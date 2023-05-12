From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke on his 63rd birthday, May 13, 2023.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President affirmed that the Senator, who represented Osun-West in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, solidified his base and gradually built a formidable network of friends and political allies that have helped his many victories, including leading one of the 36 states in the country.

The President believes that Adeleke’s easy going outlook on life has turned into an asset, with a huge following that cuts across all ages.

He urged the Osun State Governor, whose victory was recently validated by the Supreme Court, to place interest of the State and welfare of the people above all else, and seek God’s guidance to deliver on his mandate.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will grant Adeleke the strength, wisdom and courage to serve his people and the nation.