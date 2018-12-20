Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Molly Kilete, Abuja and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to find the killers of the 15th Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

The president described Badeh’s killing as “very sad and unfortunate” and also, ordered them to bring the perpetrators to face the full force of the law, while ensuring greater security and safety for road users.

Badeh died from gunshot wounds in an attack on his return from his farm. He was killed along Abuja-Keffi Road, on Tuesday evening.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari regretted that Badeh was victim of violent and fatal attacks on the nation’s highways.

He commiserated with the family of the late four-star general, his friends and professional colleagues in the military, and the people and Government of Adamawa State.

READ ALSO: As President presents N8.83trn 2019 budget: Rowdy lawmakers disrupt plenary

Daily Sun gathered that Badeh, who was in company with his driver, orderly and one of his civilian friends said to be an engineer, died on the spot.

The gunmen, however, abducted the engineer but shot Badeh’s driver and orderly. The death of the former NAF chief was reportedly broken to the authorities by his Aide-de-Camp (names withheld).

The NAF authorities were said to have immediately dispatched personnel along medical staff to scene of the incident. There, they confirmed his death and deposited his remains at the NAF Base hospital mortuary located along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road where serving and retired officers have been trooping in to pay their respects.

Also, Adamawa Governor, Senator Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow led Nigerians who expressed outrage over Badeh’s gruesome murder.

Bindow described Badeh’s murder as shocking and unfortunate, in a statement signed by his special Assistant on Press and Media Affairs, Martins Dickson, yesterday.

“Alex Badeh, from Vimtim, contributed his quota in developing Adamawa state and the Nigerian nation. The people of Adamawa will not forget in a hurry Badeh’s influence and contribution in siting the Nigeria Airforce

Comprehensive Secondary School in Yola, among many other contributions. Badeh was an illustrious son of Adamawa and his contributions to fighting insurgency and physical development will be appreciated for a long time to come,“ he said.

READB ALSO: Sorrow, tears in Lagos

Bindow, as the president, called on the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this evil are brought to book and quickly, too.

A native of Vimtim and Badeh’s neighbour, Paul Samuel, told Daily Sun the entire village is in mourning and some of the village members could not even believe the news.

“Badeh’s death is a huge loss to everyone here, the people of Mubi and Adamawa state. We have never had anyone attain such height in our village and the entire community is sad that a five star general could be killed so easily. We hope the military would fish out those behind the killing. I believe it was an assassination and the perpetrators must be fished out and punished.”