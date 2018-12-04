He said the resolution was the fallout of the army council meeting held in Abuja.

Gusau, in the statement, said the meeting also considered and approved the promotion of qualified senior military officers to their next ranks.

As a mark of concern for the welfare of members of the Armed Forces, President Buhari has also directed the enhancement of the welfare of troops, particularly those serving in operational areas within the country.

The moves, coming in the wake of the massacre in Metele, Borno State, according to observers, is informed by the need to shore up the waning morale of troops and give verve to the anti-insurgency war.

During his visit to survivors of the Metele attack in Maiduguri last week, Buhari had vowed to wipe out the Boko Haram madness.

This, he said, would be achieved with procurement of modern fighting equipment.

The president who addressed troops on the frontline in the North East also assured the people of the region of his administration’s determination to prosecute the counter-insurgency to logical conclusion.

He promised that his administration would continue to give maximum support to the military, noting that one of the cardinal objectives of his government was to ensure adequate security of lives and property of the citizenry.