From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Former President Mohammadu Buhari made a surprise landing in Maiduguri, Borno’s capital on Saturday to attend the wedding ceremony of the first son of Gov Babagana Zulum.

Buhari was received by Vice President Kashim Shettima and Gov Zulum minutes after his arrival at the Nigerian Air Force base.

Earlier on Friday evening, Vice President Shettima arrived the state through same base ahead of the wedding.

Buhari received the bride as groom’s representative (Al-Wali) on behalf of Mohammed Babagana, Zulum’s son at the Maiduguri Central Mosque, Shehu’s Palace.

The visit was one of the first social event attended by the former president since he left office.

The event was attended by business mogul, Akiko Dangote, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, governors of Lagos, Ogun, Abia, Bauchi, Niger, Katsina, Kwara, Gombe and Yobe states.

Former Senate President, Sen Ahmed Lawan, former Kano and Kaduna governors, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and Malam El-Rufai also attended.